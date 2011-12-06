MUMBAI Dec 6 India gold futures fell back
on Tuesday afternoon to their lowest level in a week, following
overseas trends, where fears of a possible credit rating
downgrade for euro zone nations by Standard & Poor's weighed.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.54 percent lower at 28,890
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,763 rupees, a level last
seen on Nov. 26.
* Silver also fell from the highest level in three weeks
following the yellow metal.
* The most-active silver for March delivery on the
MCX was 0.78 percent lower at 56,397 rupees per kg, falling from
the previous day's highest level since Nov. 16.
* The ratings agency announced the warning just as leaders
of France and Germany agreed a master plan involving treaty
change to impose budget discipline across the euro zone, ahead
of a key European Union summit on Friday.
* Banks, the primary dealers of bullion, were shut for a
public holiday, keeping the physical buying lacklustre. Wedding
season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion.
At 1:37 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 28,893 -154
Mar silver 56,424 -416
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)