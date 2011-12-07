MUMBAI Dec 7 India gold extended gains
for another session on Wednesday to meet the highest level in
about a week, stoked by firm overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.32 percent higher at 29,047
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,088 rupees, a
level last seen on Dec. 1.
* Investors were also cautious after ratings agency Standard
& Poor's fired a second warning shot at the euro zone in 24
hours, threatening to cut the credit rating of its financial
rescue fund.
* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver futures also edged higher following the yellow
metal. The most-active silver for March delivery on the
MCX was 0.40 percent higher at 57,200 rupees per kg.
* Weakness in demand continued as prices hit the highest
level in a week. Weddings are underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of bullion.
* "There is a bit of slackness in demand as weddings have
decreased," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor with Kolkata-based
JJ Gold House. December is traditionally a high selling season
for gold because of weddings.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,135 29,285
Silver .999/kg 57,425 57,495
At 3:39 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 29,054 +101
Mar silver 57,190 +218
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)