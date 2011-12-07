MUMBAI Dec 7 India gold extended gains for another session on Wednesday to meet the highest level in about a week, stoked by firm overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.32 percent higher at 29,047 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,088 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 1.

* Investors were also cautious after ratings agency Standard & Poor's fired a second warning shot at the euro zone in 24 hours, threatening to cut the credit rating of its financial rescue fund.

* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.

* Silver futures also edged higher following the yellow metal. The most-active silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.40 percent higher at 57,200 rupees per kg.

* Weakness in demand continued as prices hit the highest level in a week. Weddings are underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion.

* "There is a bit of slackness in demand as weddings have decreased," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor with Kolkata-based JJ Gold House. December is traditionally a high selling season for gold because of weddings.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,135 29,285

Silver .999/kg 57,425 57,495

At 3:39 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Feb gold 29,054 +101

Mar silver 57,190 +218 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)