MUMBAI Dec 8 Gold recycling gained pace
in India as consumers preferred to cash in on prices at a week
high, which deterred physical traders from placing fresh orders
as wedding buying tapered off.
* Gold has gained 13 percent since October, with
30,000 rupees acting as a ceiling. The active February gold on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a week's high of 29,344
rupees, before trading 0.27 percent higher at 29,325 rupees per
10 grams at 2:13 p.m.
* "There is no investment demand as well. In fact, people
are selling coins, bars and jewellery," said Prithviraj Kothari,
president of the Bombay Bullion Association, a trade body,
adding "demand is slow as people don't have money and inflation
is high and they don't have savings."
* Demand in the third quarter to September fell 20 percent
to 200 tonnes, and the sentiment is expected to continue in the
last quarter, traders and analyst said.
* The current quarter covers the peak festival and wedding
season, when Indians traditionally splurge on gold jewellery and
investments.
* Rising scrap could dent imports, which Kothari expects to
be at 850-900 tonnes in 2011, down 11 percent from last year.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.21
percent higher at 57,310 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,460 29,148
Silver .999/kg 57,60 57,455
At 2:14 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 29,290 +43
Mar silver 57,273 +83
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)