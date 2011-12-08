MUMBAI Dec 8 Gold recycling gained pace in India as consumers preferred to cash in on prices at a week high, which deterred physical traders from placing fresh orders as wedding buying tapered off.

* Gold has gained 13 percent since October, with 30,000 rupees acting as a ceiling. The active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a week's high of 29,344 rupees, before trading 0.27 percent higher at 29,325 rupees per 10 grams at 2:13 p.m.

* "There is no investment demand as well. In fact, people are selling coins, bars and jewellery," said Prithviraj Kothari, president of the Bombay Bullion Association, a trade body, adding "demand is slow as people don't have money and inflation is high and they don't have savings."

* Demand in the third quarter to September fell 20 percent to 200 tonnes, and the sentiment is expected to continue in the last quarter, traders and analyst said.

* The current quarter covers the peak festival and wedding season, when Indians traditionally splurge on gold jewellery and investments.

* Rising scrap could dent imports, which Kothari expects to be at 850-900 tonnes in 2011, down 11 percent from last year.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.21 percent higher at 57,310 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,460 29,148

Silver .999/kg 57,60 57,455

At 2:14 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Feb gold 29,290 +43

Mar silver 57,273 +83 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)