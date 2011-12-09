MUMBAI Dec 9 Gold buying in India, the
world's biggest consumer of bullion, continued its weak trend,
after the rupee tumbled 1 percent, pushing premiums lower,
dealers said on Friday.
* "We are virtually jobless from Oct. 8, retail buying is
missing... Indian rupee interest rates are high and people
prefer to park money in fixed deposits," said Daman Prakash
Rathod, director with Chennai-based MNC Bullion.
* Gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was trading
at 29,077 rupees per 10 grams helped by a weaker rupee and
global markets. The yellow metal has gained more than 5 percent
since November.
* Premiums charged on London prices also fell to $1
per ounce as buying weakened, from last week's $3 an ounce.
Scrap flow continues unabated.
* The rupee, which fell 1 percent on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Weddings season demand will end by last week of December,
and halt briefly for three weeks, before re-starting at the end
of the month.
* Near-month silver on the MCX was 56,356 rupees per
kg, up 0.21 percent on day.
At 10:15 a.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,235 29,440
Silver .999/kg 56,715 57,640
At 1:52 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
==================================================
Feb gold 29,104 +8
Mar silver 56,421 +184
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)