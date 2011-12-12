MUMBAI Dec 12 Physical traders of gold in
India, the world's biggest buyer, refrained from placing fresh
wedding season orders as a weaker rupee curbed the price fall,
dealers said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell as much as 1 percent to a
low of 28,836 rupees earlier, a level last seen on Dec. 6. The
contract traded at 28,904 rupees at 1:31 p.m.
* "The USD/INR is killing the market... I guess no one is
having money to buy gold at 29,000 levels," said a dealer with a
private, bullion-importing bank in Mumbai, "everyone is telling
us that there is no demand at all."
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the yellow metal, was sharply weaker weighed
by demand from oil refiners and weak stock markets.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 1.41
percent lower at 56,131 rupees per kg. Silver buying was also
slack.
* "Silver buying is also dead as there is no demand from the
end users," said the private bank dealer.
* Europe secured a historic agreement on Friday to draft a
new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone, but
investors remain sceptical whether the agreement will cure the
two-year-old crippling debt crisis.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,766 29,039
Silver .999/kg 55,883 54,428
At 1:31 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 28,909 -197
Mar silver 56,305 -628
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)