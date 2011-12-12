MUMBAI Dec 12 Physical traders of gold in India, the world's biggest buyer, refrained from placing fresh wedding season orders as a weaker rupee curbed the price fall, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell as much as 1 percent to a low of 28,836 rupees earlier, a level last seen on Dec. 6. The contract traded at 28,904 rupees at 1:31 p.m.

* "The USD/INR is killing the market... I guess no one is having money to buy gold at 29,000 levels," said a dealer with a private, bullion-importing bank in Mumbai, "everyone is telling us that there is no demand at all."

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, was sharply weaker weighed by demand from oil refiners and weak stock markets.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 1.41 percent lower at 56,131 rupees per kg. Silver buying was also slack.

* "Silver buying is also dead as there is no demand from the end users," said the private bank dealer.

* Europe secured a historic agreement on Friday to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone, but investors remain sceptical whether the agreement will cure the two-year-old crippling debt crisis.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,766 29,039

Silver .999/kg 55,883 54,428

At 1:31 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Feb gold 28,909 -197

Mar silver 56,305 -628