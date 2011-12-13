MUMBAI Dec 13 Physical traders of gold in India, the world's biggest consumer, moved to the sidelines as prices trimmed earlier losses to trade flat after the rupee tumbled to its record low, dealers said on Tuesday.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reversed losses from a low of 28,780 rupees to trade almost unchanged from the previous close.

* The rupee, which slumped to an all-time low on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in mid-January to last through March. Premiums stayed steady at about $1 an ounce.

* "Demand is very poor because of the rupee," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka International. Khemka expects a 30-40 percent decline in imports compared to last year's imports of more than 281 tonnes.

* Traders said silver buying also backed off as traders had seen lower levels earlier and prefer to wait for a correction.

* "Silver is also poor because of the rupee thing. People had seen 50,000 rupees or below, so current levels are not attractive for them," said Khemka.

* MCX silver was 0.49 percent higher at 56,420 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,960 28,960

Silver .999/kg 56,770 55,505

At 1:32 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

===================================================

Feb gold 28,870 +23

Mar silver 56,488 +345 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)