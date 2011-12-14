MUMBAI Dec 14 Physical traders in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, were reluctant to import gold as the Indian rupee, which hit a record low, shaved off a chunk of a parallel fall in global gold prices.

* CBOT gold was down more than 2 percent compared to 0.72 percent fall on India's Multi Commodity Exchange due to the rupee, which hit a record low for a third session in a row.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "Nobody wants to enter the market as rupee depreciation is very high. There are no imports as of now," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Agrochem.

* Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in mid-January to last through March.

* MCX gold extended losses to its lowest level in two weeks, while silver fell to its one week low.

* The most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.81 percent lower at 28,636 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 28,631 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 29.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 2.50 percent at 55,165 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 55,151 rupees, a level last witnessed on Dec. 5.

At 4:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,790 28,980

Silver .999/kg 56,550 57,075

At 5:52 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

===================================================

Feb gold 28,640 -231

Mar silver 55,183 -1,395 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)