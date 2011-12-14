MUMBAI Dec 14 Physical traders in India,
the world's biggest consumer of bullion, were reluctant to
import gold as the Indian rupee, which hit a record low, shaved
off a chunk of a parallel fall in global gold prices.
* CBOT gold was down more than 2 percent compared to
0.72 percent fall on India's Multi Commodity Exchange due to the
rupee, which hit a record low for a third session in a row.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Nobody wants to enter the market as rupee depreciation is
very high. There are no imports as of now," said Haresh Acharya,
head of bullion desk, Parker Agrochem.
* Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in
mid-January to last through March.
* MCX gold extended losses to its lowest level in two weeks,
while silver fell to its one week low.
* The most-active February gold on the Multi
Commodity Exchange was 0.81 percent lower at 28,636 rupees per
10 grams, after hitting a low of 28,631 rupees, a level last
seen on Nov. 29.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 2.50 percent
at 55,165 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 55,151 rupees, a
level last witnessed on Dec. 5.
At 4:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,790 28,980
Silver .999/kg 56,550 57,075
At 5:52 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Feb gold 28,640 -231
Mar silver 55,183 -1,395
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)