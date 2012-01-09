MUMBAI Jan 9 India gold traders stocked
up on Monday afternoon, continuing to benefit from a 7 percent
fall in prices from the beginning of December, while silver
retraced from its 1-week low to be flat.
* The most-active February gold on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.17 percent at 27,714 rupees
per 10 grams, reversing from an early low of 27,593 rupees.
* "Prices seems affordable, jewellers are restocking to meet
ongoing demand... demand is good today as well," said a dealer
with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading
0.16 percent higher at 51,929 rupees per kg, recovering from an
early low of 51,366 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 2.
* Market participants will also closely watch debt auctions
this week by Italy and Spain, seen as a test if investors are
willing to pour more money into the euro zone, now in its third
year of the debt crisis.
* India imported about 878 tonnes of gold in 2011, down from
958 tonnes in 2010, Bombay Bullion Association President
Prithviraj Kothari said, and shipments will continue to plunge
in the first quarter to March.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,900 28,033
Silver .999/kg 52,240 53,028
At 2:45 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Feb gold 27,697 -65
Mar silver 51,894 +49
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)