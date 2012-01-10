MUMBAI Jan 10 A stronger rupee outweighed firm global leads to pull down Indian gold futures to one-week low on Tuesday afternoon, and traders continued picking up bargains to stock for wedding season beginning later this month, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.12 percent lower at 27,545 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,476 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3.

* The rupee, which hit its highest level in four weeks, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated yellow metal.

* Gold in the global market climbed after two straight sessions of losses.

* "Rates are reasonable, so people are buying as they are comfortable. Buying will continue till March," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata. "Even rupee is in supporting mode."

* Premiums remained steady at $1.20-1.60 an ounce.

* Silver futures edged higher following copper.

* Silver for March delivery was up 0.56 percent higher at 52,037 rupees per kg.

* The Reserve Bank of India also allowed four more banks to import precious metals, taking the total to 35.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,720 27,880

Silver .999/kg 52,380 52,370

At 2:55 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

===================================================

Feb gold 27,546 -32

Mar silver 52,054 +305 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)