MUMBAI Jan 11 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, stepped up buying for the
upcoming wedding season, as gold prices stayed near the week's
trough, giving silver a boost.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.35 percent higher at 27,633
rupees per 10 grams at 1 : 24 p.m., recovering from a
previous session's low of 27,476 rupees, a level last seen on
Jan. 3.
* "Demand is good from bullion traders as upside chances are
more," said a dealer with a state-run, bullion dealing bank in
Mumbai.
* Premiums on London prices stayed steady at $2 per ounce.
* Silver for March delivery also rose by more than
half a percent, before trading at 52,817 rupees per kg.
* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which
traded steady. The rupee plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-denominated precious metals.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,800 27,690
Silver .999/kg 53,300 52,250
At 1:24 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Feb gold 27,632 +95
Mar silver 52,816 +250
