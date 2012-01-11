MUMBAI Jan 11 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stepped up buying for the upcoming wedding season, as gold prices stayed near the week's trough, giving silver a boost.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.35 percent higher at 27,633 rupees per 10 grams at 1 : 24 p.m., recovering from a previous session's low of 27,476 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3.

* "Demand is good from bullion traders as upside chances are more," said a dealer with a state-run, bullion dealing bank in Mumbai.

* Premiums on London prices stayed steady at $2 per ounce.

* Silver for March delivery also rose by more than half a percent, before trading at 52,817 rupees per kg.

* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which traded steady. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated precious metals.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,800 27,690

Silver .999/kg 53,300 52,250

At 1:24 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

===================================================

Feb gold 27,632 +95

Mar silver 52,816 +250 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)