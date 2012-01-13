MUMBAI Jan 13A stronger rupee at its
highest level in five weeks pushed gold futures to its lowest in
more than a week, spurring jewellers to stock up for weddings,
dealers said on Friday.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.51 percent at 27,524 rupees
per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,445 rupees, a level last
seen on Jan. 3.
* Gold traders continued to stock unabated as jewellers
prepared for the weddings later in the week.
* "Gold buying is there as marriage season will re-start
tomorrow, prices are still in a range and will continue to do
so," said a dealer with a state-run bullion dealing bank in
Mumbai.
* India's wedding season will start on Jan. 15 and continue
until April, after pausing for a few weeks deemed inauspicious
for nuptials.
* Physical trade in volatile silver was quiet as traders
awaited further falls in prices.
* "Silver market is quiet...people are scared booking
positions after seeing a level of 48,000 rupees," said Haresh
Kewalramani, proprietor of Vishindas Gianchand & Sons, a large
silver trader.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 0.60
percent 52,456 rupees per kg. The price level of 48,000 was last
seen on Dec. 29.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,461 27,713
Silver .999/kg 50,691 51,474
At 1:04 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Feb gold 27,530 -135
Mar silver 52,464 -306
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)