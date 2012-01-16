MUMBAI Jan 16 India gold physical buying was lacklustre after the harvest festivals and as prices gained further for a second session, traders said. Silver prices remained steady.

* "Deals are lower than last month as gold has come up to $1,650 (an ounce) from $1,540," said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank.

* Harvesting festival in India, the world's biggest consumer, started on Jan. 15, when rural demand, that contributes to 70 percent of imports, for the yellow metal goes up. Weddings also happen during this period.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.24 percent at 27,572 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had gained 0.3 percent on Saturday.

* The rupee, which traded flat, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver futures also traded flat, continuing the trend for a second consecutive session.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was up 0.23 percent at 52,243 rupees per kg.

At 2:18 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,700 27,590

Silver .999/kg 52,650 52,463

At 2:55 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

===================================================

Feb gold 27,563 +56

Mar silver 52,414 +290 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)