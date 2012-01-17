MUMBAI Jan 17 Physical traders of gold in India, seeking to stock the yellow metal for weddings and festivals, retreated as prices rose more than a percent after the government increased import duties on the yellow metal, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.94 percent higher at 27,740 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,760 rupees.

* "Suddenly buying has stopped after the import duty hike," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based JJ Gold House.

* India raised the import duty to 2 percent on value from the earlier flat 300 rupees per 10 grams, and also raised the duty on silver to 6 percent from the earlier 1,500 rupees per kg.

* The rupee that hit the highest level in two months kept the upside in prices limited. The local currency plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Harvesting festival in India, the world's biggest consumer, started on Jan. 15, when rural demand, that contributes to 70 percent of imports, for the yellow metal goes up. Weddings also happen during this period.

* Silver extended gains for a third session a row to top at the highest level in a month.

* Silver for March delivery was 2.81 percent higher at 53,782 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 53,874 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 21.

* The contract had gained 0.6 percent in the previous two sessions.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,805 27,690

Silver .999/kg 53,300 52,793

At 4:01 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Feb gold 27,742 +258

Mar silver 53,693 +1,378 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)