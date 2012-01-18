MUMBAI Jan 18 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, refrained from taking fresh
positions after a duty increase on precious metals. Local prices
eased from their highest level in nearly a week on a stronger
rupee.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.36 percent lower at 27,488
rupees per 10 grams, easing from the previous session's high of
27,778 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 12.
* "People are not ready to book deals," said Haresh Acharya,
head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion. "Silver market is dead."
* India's government raised the import duty on bullion to 2
percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per
10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per
kilogram on silver.
* The rupee, which hit its highest level in two months on
Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver prices also fell from their highest level in nearly
a month following the yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.21
percent lower at 53,097 rupees per kg, after hitting a month's
high of 53,874 rupees in the previous session.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,480 27,705
Silver .999/kg 52,535 53,134
At 3:39 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 27,484 -104
Mar silver 53,191 -16
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)