MUMBAI Jan 19 Demand for precious metals
in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, did not pick up
as traders, still unable to digest the price increases after an
import duty hike earlier this week, remained on the sidelines.
Gold and silver prices were steady.
* Indian gold futures were flat as support from firm
overseas markets was offset by a stronger rupee back home.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent higher at 27,495
rupees per 10 grams.
* "Gold market is pretty slow as people are not able to
digest the duty increases and the same is for silver," said
Ketan Shroff, director at Pushpak Bullions, a precious metals
wholesaler in Mumbai.
* The government raised the import duty on bullion to 2
percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per
10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per
kilogram on silver.
* Spot gold edged higher on Thursday, on course for a fourth
session of gains.
* The rupee, which strengthened for a sixth consecutive
session on Thursday to hover around a two-month high, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.52
percent higher at 53,706 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,620 27,473
Silver .999/kg 53,800 52,480
At 3:39 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 27,517 +42
Mar silver 53,710 +282
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)