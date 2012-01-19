MUMBAI Jan 19 Demand for precious metals in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, did not pick up as traders, still unable to digest the price increases after an import duty hike earlier this week, remained on the sidelines. Gold and silver prices were steady.

* Indian gold futures were flat as support from firm overseas markets was offset by a stronger rupee back home.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent higher at 27,495 rupees per 10 grams.

* "Gold market is pretty slow as people are not able to digest the duty increases and the same is for silver," said Ketan Shroff, director at Pushpak Bullions, a precious metals wholesaler in Mumbai.

* The government raised the import duty on bullion to 2 percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per 10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per kilogram on silver.

* Spot gold edged higher on Thursday, on course for a fourth session of gains.

* The rupee, which strengthened for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday to hover around a two-month high, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.52 percent higher at 53,706 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,620 27,473

Silver .999/kg 53,800 52,480

At 3:39 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Feb gold 27,517 +42

Mar silver 53,710 +282 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)