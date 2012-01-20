English League Cup draw to be held in Bangkok
MUMBAI Jan 20 Gold demand in India, the world's largest consumer, remained poor on Friday as a weaker rupee made the dollar-quoted yellow metal expensive, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.24 percent higher at 27,412 rupees per 10 grams helped by a weaker rupee, which erased morning gains.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* "Trading is thin today as rupee is also weak," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.51 percent higher at 53,657 rupees per kg.
* On Jan. 17, the government raised import duty on bullion to 2 percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per 10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per kilogram on silver, pushing up the prices of both the metals.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,560 27,440
Silver .999/kg 54,090 53,024
At 2:45 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
==================================================
Feb gold 27,355 +8
Mar silver 53,448 +61 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.