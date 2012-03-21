MUMBAI, March 21 Gold demand in India stayed weak, the world's biggest consumer of the yellow metal, as prices edged higher as a protest against duty hikes on bullion entered its fifth day on Wednesday.

* The strike, which started on Saturday, is in protest of a series of measures taken by the government, which includes hiking of import duty along with an excise on non-branded jewellery.

* "We are on strike, there is no business at all," said Lokesh kumar Agarwal, chairman, Brijwasi Bullions and Jewellers in Lucknow.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20 percent higher at 27,859 rupees per 10 grams following firm overseas markets and early weakness in the rupee.

* The rupee, which turned flat after touching its lowest level in two weeks earlier in the session, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Global gold prices edged higher after dropping nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as a slightly weaker dollar came to the aid of buyers.

* Silver recovered partially from its lowest level in a month.

* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was trading 0.68 percent higher 56,850 rupees per kg, recovering from the previous session's one month low of 56,300 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 20.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,610 27,460

Silver .999/kg 55,745 55,630

At 3:02 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 27,860 +56

May silver 56,819 +353 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)