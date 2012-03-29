MUMBAI, March 29 Gold demand from India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, stayed muted as jewellers' protests entered their thirteenth day, dealers said.

* "Buying is very dull... jewellers are awaiting for something positive to happen from the government," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* Indian jewellers, who started their strike on March 17, have been demanding removal of excise duty on unbranded jewellery and partial removal of import duty that was proposed in the budget.

* The federal government has assured the community of examining the excise duty and come out with an acceptable solution, but has refused to change import duty.

* Gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was flat at 28,127 rupees per 10 grams. Silver for April delivery was also steady at 56,577 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)