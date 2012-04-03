MUMBAI, April 3 Gold demand from India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed sluggish as a prolonged strike by jewellers to protest against excise levied in the budget continued into its third consecutive week, dealers said.

* "Imports are dull as gold prices are up and even this strike is continuing," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.

* Traders have been protesting since March 17 on excise levy on unbranded jewellery of 0.3 percent, and a tax collected at source on transactions worth more than 200,000 rupees. The annual budget also doubled import duty to 4 percent.

* On March 27, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had agreed to examine demand for removal of excise duty and come out with an "acceptable" solution.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which gained more than 1.58 percent since March 15, was 0.13 percent lower at 28,519 rupees per 10 grams.

* Silver also fell following the yellow metal. Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.64 percent lower at 57,225 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,540 28,520

Silver .999/kg 58,590 58,550

At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

June gold 28,495 -62

May silver 57,230 -365 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)