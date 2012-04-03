MUMBAI, April 3 Gold demand from India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed sluggish as a prolonged
strike by jewellers to protest against excise levied in the
budget continued into its third consecutive week, dealers said.
* "Imports are dull as gold prices are up and even this
strike is continuing," said a dealer with a private bank in
Mumbai.
* Traders have been protesting since March 17 on excise levy
on unbranded jewellery of 0.3 percent, and a tax collected at
source on transactions worth more than 200,000 rupees. The
annual budget also doubled import duty to 4 percent.
* On March 27, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had agreed
to examine demand for removal of excise duty and come out with
an "acceptable" solution.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which gained more than 1.58
percent since March 15, was 0.13 percent lower at 28,519 rupees
per 10 grams.
* Silver also fell following the yellow metal. Silver for
May delivery on the MCX was 0.64 percent lower at 57,225
rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,540 28,520
Silver .999/kg 58,590 58,550
At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
June gold 28,495 -62
May silver 57,230 -365
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)