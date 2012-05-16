Thai man jailed for 35 years for insulting monarchy in harshest sentence yet
BANGKOK Thailand's military court delivered its harshest sentence ever for insulting the monarchy on Friday, jailing a man for 35 years, rights groups said.
MUMBAI May 16 Indian gold futures hit their lowest level in six weeks, extending losses for the third straight session on Wednesday, attracting bargain hunting by physical traders, though the rupee hitting a record low capped the downside in prices.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit 27,855 rupees - its lowest since April 4. At 3:11 p.m., it was down 0.71 percent at 27,925 rupees.
* The yellow metal shed 2.5 percent so far this week.
* Global gold extended losses to slip to its weakest level since late December after the collapse of efforts in Greece to form a new government, prompting investors to cut exposure to the precious metal.
* "There is buying with decent volumes, some are still hesitant due to a weaker rupee..." said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai, which imports bullion.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end of the month. The festival season has already ended.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
===============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,080 28,159
Silver .999/kg 52,720 53,815
At 3:20 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 27,938 -188
July silver 52,208 -749 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
BEIJING Pakistan has told China that two Chinese teachers kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Pakistan are likely dead, a foreign ministry spokeswoman in Beijing said on Friday, adding the government was trying to get more details.