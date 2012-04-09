MUMBAI, April 9 Gold traders in India, the
world's largest consumer of the yellow metal, booked stray deals
after a three-week long strike, seeking to replenish stocks for
a gold buying festival slated later in the month, dealers said.
* "Few orders are there on the lower side... market is
slowly gearing up ahead of Akshaya Tritiya," said a dealer with
a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* Jewellers in India ended their three-week strike on
Saturday after assurance the federal government would consider
scrapping a budget proposal to levy excise duty on unbranded
jewellery.
* Gold buying festival, Akshaya Tritiya, is due later on
April 24, when Indians buy gold to invoke prosperity.
* Traders said a 4 percent fall in prices could activate the
gold market.
* "People will be buying now after closing shops for weeks
together as wedding season is on," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of JJ Gold House. "There were good retail sales
yesterday."
* Gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange
(MCX) was up 0.48 percent at 28,333 rupees per 10 grams.
* "A level of 27,200-27,500 rupees will be good enough for
market to activate," said the private bank dealer.
* Silver for May delivery traded steady at 56,254 rupees per
kg.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,395 28,095
Silver .999/kg 57,650 58,685
At 2:40 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
June gold 28,327 +130
May silver 56,258 +53
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)