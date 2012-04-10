By Siddesh Mayenkar
| MUMBAI, April 10
MUMBAI, April 10 Daily sales of gold in India
are down 80 percent from a year ago so far this week from April
9 despite the end on Saturday of a 22-day strike when jewellers
shut shop over taxes, as high prices are still hurting appetite.
Normally during this peak wedding and festival season,
around 7 tonnes of gold would be sold every day to jewellers and
stocks would be about 10-12 tonnes accumulated in the past 3-4
weeks.
"We have delivered pending orders, but there is no work
today as gold prices have gone up," said Kumar Jain,
vice-president of the Mumbai Jewellers Association. Jain also
owns a retail shop in Zaveri Bazaar, India's biggest gold
market.
Jewellers across India called off the strike on Saturday
after assurances from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee that the
government would consider scrapping plans for an excise duty on
unbranded jewellery.
A final decision will not be known until May 7 when
parliament is expected to consider the 2012/13 budget and any
changes would be made public.
The duties -- which include doubling import taxes to four
percent -- could dent India's gold imports by a third to 655
tonnes in 2012, allowing China to overtake it as the biggest
gold importer.
For demand to pick up, global prices will have to fall by
about 9 percent, a trade body head said.
"A correction in gold to $1,500 (an ounce) could help
physical players," said Prithviraj Kothari, president of the
Bombay Bullion Association, India's biggest trade body.
Global gold prices rose about a percent to $1,655.16 an
ounce on Tuesday as expectations that a sluggish employment
market in the United States could spark a fresh round of
quantitative easing, despite the influence of a firming dollar.
HDFC Bank quoted domestic prices for gold at
28,405 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday, up 4 percent from March
17, when the strike started.
India's wedding season is at its peak now, before the
soaring temperatures of high summer and the monsoon, while
Akshaya Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls
later this month.
Indian festivals often link gold to good fortune while
weddings are traditionally moments to show off your wealth in
the form of gold jewellery.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)