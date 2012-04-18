MUMBAI, April 18 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer of the yellow metal, stayed on the sidelines on Wednesday as prices recovered from the previous session's one-week low, with a weaker rupee also hurting, dea l ers said.

* "Imports are low as traders are worried on costing part and don't want to get stuck with high priced inventory," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. He said demand was low despite the peak season due to a rise in prices.

* Wedding season is at its peak now, and Akshaya Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls later this month.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.16 percent higher at 28,528 rupees per 10 grams. It hit a one-week low of 28,351 rupees on Tuesday.

* Silver for May delivery was 0.18 percent higher at 56,118 rupees per kg.

* A weaker rupee makes the dollar-quoted gold expensive for Indian buyers.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,616 28,693

Silver .999/kg 57,805 57,475

At 4:14 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 28,531 +49

May silver 56,117 +101 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)