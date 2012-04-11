US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
MUMBAI, April 11 Physical buying of gold in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, abated after a brief pick up in the previous session, as prices recovered from their lows, dealers said.
* Gold in overseas markets traded at $1,657.89 an ounce, recovering 1.61 percent from previous day's low of $1,631.70. Gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange traded at 28,605 rupees per 10 grams.
* "Yesterday evening there was some activity at $1,635-$1,640, but today there is nothing," said a senior dealer with private bullion importing bank. "Gold is holding well today above $1,655 levels, even rupee is not supporting physical players."
* The rupee, which hit its lowest level in three months, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Buying has been moderate after jewellers called off their three-week strike protesting against an excise levy. A final decision will not be known until May 7 when parliament is expected to consider the 2012/13 budget and any changes would be made public.
* India's wedding season is at its peak now, while Akshaya Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls later this month.
At 16:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,730 28,405
Silver .999/kg 57,465 57,060
At 6:34 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
June gold 28,608 -25
May silver 56,112 -155 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
