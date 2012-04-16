MUMBAI, April 16 Indian gold traders refrained from taking new positions on Monday despite the peak buying season, as the rupee's fall to a three-month low negated a price drop in the overseas market, dealers said.

* "Local (gold) prices are in the same range. Rupee is still not in a supportive mode, and there is no benefit of correction in prices of gold," said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 71 rupees at 28,516 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 28,441 rupees. Silver for May delivery was 0.18 percent lower at 55,708 rupees per kg.

* The weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, kept the downside in prices limited.

* Global gold fell 1 percent for a second straight session on Monday to hit a one-week low after climbs in Spanish bond yields fed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and hit appetite for riskier assets.

* The market is still awaiting clarity on excise duty on unbranded jewellery, and jewellers are hopeful of a rollback after assurance from the finance minister in early April.

* Wedding season is at its peak now, and Akshaya Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls later this month.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,595 28,985

Silver .999/kg 57,070 58,650

At 3:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

June gold 28,533 -54

May silver 55,708 -101 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)