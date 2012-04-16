MUMBAI, April 16 Indian gold traders refrained
from taking new positions on Monday despite the peak buying
season, as the rupee's fall to a three-month low negated a price
drop in the overseas market, dealers said.
* "Local (gold) prices are in the same range. Rupee is
still not in a supportive mode, and there is no benefit of
correction in prices of gold," said a dealer with a private bank
importing bullion.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 71 rupees at 28,516
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 28,441 rupees.
Silver for May delivery was 0.18 percent lower at
55,708 rupees per kg.
* The weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, kept the
downside in prices limited.
* Global gold fell 1 percent for a second straight session
on Monday to hit a one-week low after climbs in Spanish bond
yields fed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and hit
appetite for riskier assets.
* The market is still awaiting clarity on excise duty on
unbranded jewellery, and jewellers are hopeful of a rollback
after assurance from the finance minister in early April.
* Wedding season is at its peak now, and Akshaya Tritiya, one
of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls later this month.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,595 28,985
Silver .999/kg 57,070 58,650
At 3:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
June gold 28,533 -54
May silver 55,708 -101
