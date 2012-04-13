MUMBAI, April 13 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, refrained from taking fresh positions ahead of key festivals as prices hovered close to their highest level in seven weeks, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent higher at 28,791 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,815 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 29.

* "Buying is slow due to high prices... business has slashed by 75 percent," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House.

* Ajmera said consumers were in "wait-and-watch mode" in the peak wedding season and demand may pick up incase prices fall.

* Some states in India celebrated harvest festival on Friday. Wedding season is at its peak now, while Akshaya Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls later this month.

* Silver for May delivery traded at 56,717 rupees per kg, down 0.49 percent.

At 16:09 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,000 28,663

Silver .999/kg 58,560 57,275

At 6:55 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

================================================

June gold 28,721 -21

May silver 56,718 -276 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)