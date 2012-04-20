MUMBAI, April 20 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed away from new deals ahead of a key gold buying festival early next week, as prices rose continuously for the third session in a row.

* "There are stray deals because the rupee is not in supporting mode. People are already feeling the pinch of higher prices and depreciation of the rupee is also adding up to the costs," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent higher at 28,683 rupees per 10 grams helped by a weaker rupee.

* The rupee, which breached its psychological 52 rupee mark against the dollar, made the imported yellow metal expensive for local holders.

* Weak gold sales from India has been a "worrying" trend, said Edel Tully, an analyst with UBS, a major gold supplier to India.

* "Appetite from India has fallen off from the strong level we took note of earlier in the week. By this time last year, volumes were consistently well above average," said Tully in a report to clients.

* India celebrates Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, the second most auspicious gold buying day after Dhanteras. Wedding season are also at its peak.

At 4:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

Gold .999/10 grams 28,835 28,693

Silver .999/kg 58,375 57,780

At 5:09 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

June gold 28,690 +43

May silver 56,664 +88 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)