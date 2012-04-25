MUMBAI, April 25 Gold prices in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, eased on Wednesday as fatigue set in, a day after a key gold-buying festival. * The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.15 percent at 28,829 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a two-month high of 28,944 rupees during trade the previous day. * "Sales have slowed today as the auspicious timings have ended," said Kumar Jain, vice chairman of Mumbai Jewellers Association. * Sales on Tuesday for Akshaya Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, are estimated to have fallen by a half to 10 tonnes this year on high prices and as inflation crimped savings. * Overseas gold held around $1,641 per ounce on Wednesday, underpinned by stronger equities, but investors were also looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing when the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting. * The Fed is due to release a statement outlining its views on policy and the economy at about 1630 GMT, followed by a news conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is likely to be peppered with questions on the chances of more easing. At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Tuesday ================================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,075 29,090 Silver .999/kg 57,245 57,325 At 1:56 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. : Contract Current price Net change ================================================= June gold 28,823 -50 May silver 55,650 -47 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)