MUMBAI, April 25 Gold prices in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, eased on Wednesday as fatigue
set in, a day after a key gold-buying festival.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.15 percent at 28,829
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a two-month high of 28,944
rupees during trade the previous day.
* "Sales have slowed today as the auspicious timings have
ended," said Kumar Jain, vice chairman of Mumbai Jewellers
Association.
* Sales on Tuesday for Akshaya Tritiya, the second biggest
gold buying festival after Dhanteras, are estimated to have
fallen by a half to 10 tonnes this year on high prices and as
inflation crimped savings.
* Overseas gold held around $1,641 per ounce on Wednesday,
underpinned by stronger equities, but investors were also
looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing when
the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting.
* The Fed is due to release a statement outlining its views
on policy and the economy at about 1630 GMT, followed by a news
conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is likely to be
peppered with questions on the chances of more easing.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,075 29,090
Silver .999/kg 57,245 57,325
At 1:56 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,823 -50
May silver 55,650 -47
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)