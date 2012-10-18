MUMBAI, Oct 18 Gold prices in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, rose for a third session in a row, recovering from Monday's two-week low, helped by a weaker rupee, deterring importers from stocking up for festivals. * At 0809 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent higher at 31,173 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining more than half a percent in the previous two sessions. * The rupee, which traded slightly weaker on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "There could be a revival in demand if prices hit 30,500 (rupees)," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler based in Kolkata. * The festival season started in India earlier this week with Navaratri and will continue till December. Weddings also take place during this period. * "The sharp price moves of late likely acted as a deterrent, as physical buyers tend to prefer jumping in when prices are stable," said Edel Tully in a note. * Silver traded flat. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.01 percent lower at 60,568 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,167 31,108 Silver .999/kg 59,906 59,618 At 1:38 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,145 +5 Dec silver 60,511 -63 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)