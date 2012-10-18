MUMBAI, Oct 18 Gold prices in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, rose for a third session in a row,
recovering from Monday's two-week low, helped by a weaker rupee,
deterring importers from stocking up for festivals.
* At 0809 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent
higher at 31,173 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining more than
half a percent in the previous two sessions.
* The rupee, which traded slightly weaker on Thursday, plays
an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "There could be a revival in demand if prices hit 30,500
(rupees)," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a
wholesaler based in Kolkata.
* The festival season started in India earlier this week
with Navaratri and will continue till December. Weddings also
take place during this period.
* "The sharp price moves of late likely acted as a
deterrent, as physical buyers tend to prefer jumping in when
prices are stable," said Edel Tully in a note.
* Silver traded flat.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.01
percent lower at 60,568 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market
:
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,167 31,108
Silver .999/kg 59,906 59,618
At 1:38 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,145 +5
Dec silver 60,511 -63
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)