MUMBAI, April 27 Gold traders in India, the
world's top buyer of the bullion, refrained from buying amid a
peak wedding season, thwarted by a huge stock pile and prices
that hit a more than four-month high.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was steady at 29,042 rupees at
0817 GMT, after hitting a high of 29,087 rupees, a level last
seen on Dec. 13, aided by a weaker rupee.
* "There are no sales after Akshaya Tritiya... traders are
stuck with their old inventory," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor
of J.J. Gold House in Kolkata.
* Gold sales dropped by more than 50 percent to 10 tonnes
for Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, and demand has been sluggish
since.
* A depreciating rupee also dented sales. The rupee plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, however, gold struggled to make a
headway as the downgrading of Spain's credit rating fuelled
concerns about the debt-stricken euro zone.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,305 29,123
Silver .999/kg 57,635 57,015
At 1:37 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 29,039 +9
May silver 55,845 -79
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)