MUMBAI, April 27 Gold traders in India, the world's top buyer of the bullion, refrained from buying amid a peak wedding season, thwarted by a huge stock pile and prices that hit a more than four-month high.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was steady at 29,042 rupees at 0817 GMT, after hitting a high of 29,087 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 13, aided by a weaker rupee.

* "There are no sales after Akshaya Tritiya... traders are stuck with their old inventory," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of J.J. Gold House in Kolkata.

* Gold sales dropped by more than 50 percent to 10 tonnes for Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, and demand has been sluggish since.

* A depreciating rupee also dented sales. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, however, gold struggled to make a headway as the downgrading of Spain's credit rating fuelled concerns about the debt-stricken euro zone.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,305 29,123

Silver .999/kg 57,635 57,015

At 1:37 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 29,039 +9

May silver 55,845 -79 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)