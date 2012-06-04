MUMBAI, June 4 Gold futures in India fell on Monday, after coming close to a record high in the last session, due to a firm rupee and a drop in global prices, although physical traders waited for more price falls before booking deals.

* The most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.46 percent lower at 29,962 rupees per 10 grams. It touched a high of 30,156 rupees in previous session, coming close to the record of 30,200 rupees hit in early December last year, according to Reuters data.

* The rupee, which rose to its highest level in a week, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold edged lower after posting its biggest rally in more than three years in the previous session.

* "There is no work as there is no season," said Kumar Jain, vice president of Mumbai Jewellers Association.

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the coming months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a sluggish wedding and festival period.

Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,320 29,223

Silver .999/kg 55,900 54,315

Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

======================================================

Aug gold 30,012 -87

July silver 54,221 -266 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)