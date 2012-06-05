MUMBAI, June 5 Indian gold prices edged higher to reclaim the keenly-watched 30,000-rupees mark on Tuesday owing to a slight weakness in the rupee, driving away physical traders in a seasonally dull demand period.

* The most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.51 percent higher at 30,072 rupees per 10 grams, after rising as much as 30,119 rupees.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The partially convertible rupee was a tad weaker at 55.72 rupees to the dollar than its 55.66/67 close on Monday.

* "Retail sales are poor... consumers are not accepting this price," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of J.J. Gold House in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in Hindi.

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the coming months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a sluggish wedding and festival season.

* Silver also edged higher tracking the yellow metal.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.67 percent higher at 54,200 rupees per kg.

Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,240 30,295

Silver .999/kg 55,620 56,046

Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Aug gold 30,103 +185

July silver 54,180 +341 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)