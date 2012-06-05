MUMBAI, June 5 Indian gold prices edged higher
to reclaim the keenly-watched 30,000-rupees mark on Tuesday
owing to a slight weakness in the rupee, driving away physical
traders in a seasonally dull demand period.
* The most-active gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.51 percent higher at 30,072
rupees per 10 grams, after rising as much as 30,119 rupees.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The partially
convertible rupee was a tad weaker at 55.72 rupees to the dollar
than its 55.66/67 close on Monday.
* "Retail sales are poor... consumers are not accepting this
price," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of J.J. Gold House in
the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in Hindi.
* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the
coming months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a sluggish
wedding and festival season.
* Silver also edged higher tracking the yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.67
percent higher at 54,200 rupees per kg.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank
in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,240 30,295
Silver .999/kg 55,620 56,046
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Aug gold 30,103 +185
July silver 54,180 +341
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)