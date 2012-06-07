MUMBAI, June 7 Indian gold fell almost a percent
from the previous day's record high as the rupee hit its
strongest level in two weeks and global gold prices fell, though
physical traders waited for bigger falls before entering into
deals. Scrap flow remained firm.
* Most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.81 percent lower at 29,821 rupees
per 10 grams, falling from the previous day's record of 30,295
rupees.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.91 percent to $1,619.4 per ounce.
* "Scrap is coming into the market... retail sales will
remain stable till August," said Kumar Jain, vice president with
Mumbai Jewellers Association.
* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the
coming months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a sluggish
wedding and festival season. Indians have been selling jewellery
in the market to cash in on a swift rise in prices.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank
in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,065 30,450
Silver .999/kg 56,115 57,300
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Aug gold 29,810 -255
July silver 55,213 -628
