Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
MUMBAI, June 8 Indian gold reversed early losses to trade a tad higher on Friday evening on a weaker rupee, though sluggish overseas markets kept the upside limited. Physical traders sought declines in prices to book the yellow metal.
* The most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.33 percent higher at 29,414 rupees per 10 grams. The contract struck a record of 30,295 rupees on June 6.
* The rupee, which eased on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Global gold fell to a one-week low, extending losses from the previous day when the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint of plans for imminent stimulus.
* Gold sales have fallen by 70 percent compared to last year, said Haresh Acharya, head of the bullion desk at wholesaler Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad, adding, "demand would remain slow."
* Gold demand is likely to remain sluggish in coming months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a relatively inactive season for weddings and festivals. High prices also attract scrap in the domestic market.
* Silver was down 0.52 percent at 53,812 rupees per kg.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,480 29,920
Silver .999/kg 55,510 56,840
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Aug gold 29,405 +88
July silver 53,930 -161 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Tony Munroe)
LONDON Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis were the heroes as Sri Lanka chased down 322 runs to upset India by seven wickets at the Oval on Thursday and throw Champions Trophy Group B wide open.