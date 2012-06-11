MUMBAI, June 11 Indian gold edged higher on
Monday, recovering partially from last week's losses of about 2
percent, helped by a weaker rupee, but physical traders stayed
away due to seasonally weak demand.
* At 0903 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.26 percent higher at
29,620 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had touched a low of
29,106 rupees last week.
* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold firmed, rising nearly 1 percent at one stage
on the euro zone's decision to help Spain's battered banks,
which boosted risky assets and pressured the dollar.
* "People are not accepting high prices... there is not much
demand in retail market," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor, JJ
Gold House.
* Gold demand is likely to remain sluggish in the coming
months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a relatively
inactive season for weddings and festivals. High prices also
attract scrap in the domestic market.
* Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.84 percent higher
54,666 rupees per kg.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in
the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,740 29,473
Silver .999/kg 56,370 55,510
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Aug gold 29,645 +101
July silver 54,660 +452
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)