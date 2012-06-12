MUMBAI, June 12 Indian gold was trading flat on
Tuesday as support from a falling rupee outweighed weak overseas
leads, and physical traders kept to the sidelines for want of
direction.
* At 0956 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent
lower at 29,724 rupees per 10 grams.
* The Indian rupee, which fell past 56 to hit its lowest
against the dollar in more than a week, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Global gold inched down on Tuesday after optimism about
Spain's bank bailout quickly gave way to renewed worries about
the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a string of key events later
this month.
* Demand is pretty slow as people don't have surplus cash,
said Ketan Shroff, director, Pushpak Bullion, adding "farmers
are not buying as it is their sowing time."
* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the
coming months due to the onset of monsoon and a sluggish wedding
and festival season.
* Silver for July delivery was also flat at 54,655
rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,963 29,835
Silver .999/kg 56,455 56,320
At 3:27 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 29,726 -39
July silver 54,556 -138
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)