MUMBAI, June 12 Indian gold was trading flat on Tuesday as support from a falling rupee outweighed weak overseas leads, and physical traders kept to the sidelines for want of direction.

* At 0956 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent lower at 29,724 rupees per 10 grams.

* The Indian rupee, which fell past 56 to hit its lowest against the dollar in more than a week, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Global gold inched down on Tuesday after optimism about Spain's bank bailout quickly gave way to renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a string of key events later this month.

* Demand is pretty slow as people don't have surplus cash, said Ketan Shroff, director, Pushpak Bullion, adding "farmers are not buying as it is their sowing time."

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the coming months due to the onset of monsoon and a sluggish wedding and festival season.

* Silver for July delivery was also flat at 54,655 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,963 29,835

Silver .999/kg 56,455 56,320

At 3:27 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

Aug gold 29,726 -39

July silver 54,556 -138 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)