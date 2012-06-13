MUMBAI, June 13 Indian gold traded just a tad
above the keenly-watched 30,000-rupees mark on Wednesday, with
traders unwilling to get stuck with high priced inventory in a
seasonally slack demand period.
* At 0941 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent
higher at 30,014 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a
record of 30,295 rupees on June 6.
* "Demand is zero as prices are higher," said Haresh
Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.
* Gold demand in India is likely to remain sluggish in the
coming months due to a lack of weddings and festivals during the
monsoon.
* In the overseas market, gold rose a tad due to a weaker
dollar. Investors will be eyeing the weekend Greek election and
next week's FOMC meeting for direction in prices.
* Silver futures also traded flat.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.09
percent higher at 55,125 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,250 29,885
Silver .999/kg 56,957 56,275
At 3:03 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 30,017 +49
July silver 55,124 +48
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)