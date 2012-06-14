MUMBAI, June 14 Indian physical traders stayed
on the sidelines on Thursday as gold extended gains for a fourth
straight session, inching closer to its peak, helped by a weaker
rupee.
* At 1033 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.31 percent
higher at 30,128 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining 1.67 percent
in the previous three sessions.
* The contract had struck a peak of 30,295 rupees on June 6.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Global gold was steady at $1,618.58 an ounce by
0943 GMT, after rising nearly 2 percent over the past four
sessions, its longest winning streak since late April.
* "Sales are bad as people are not accepting price levels
above 30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold
House in Kolkata.
* Gold demand in India is likely to remain sluggish in the
coming months due to a lack of weddings and festivals during the
monsoon.
* Silver futures also gained for the fourth straight
session.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.22
percent higher at 55,134 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,700 30,128
Silver .999/kg 57,120 56,748
At 4:03 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 30,128 +92
July silver 55,109 +94
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)