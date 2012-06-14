MUMBAI, June 14 Indian physical traders stayed on the sidelines on Thursday as gold extended gains for a fourth straight session, inching closer to its peak, helped by a weaker rupee.

* At 1033 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.31 percent higher at 30,128 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining 1.67 percent in the previous three sessions.

* The contract had struck a peak of 30,295 rupees on June 6.

* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Global gold was steady at $1,618.58 an ounce by 0943 GMT, after rising nearly 2 percent over the past four sessions, its longest winning streak since late April.

* "Sales are bad as people are not accepting price levels above 30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain sluggish in the coming months due to a lack of weddings and festivals during the monsoon.

* Silver futures also gained for the fourth straight session.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.22 percent higher at 55,134 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,700 30,128

Silver .999/kg 57,120 56,748

At 4:03 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

Aug gold 30,128 +92

July silver 55,109 +94 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)