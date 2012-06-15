MUMBAI, June 15 Indian gold prices were steady on Friday as pressure from a stronger rupee was offset by a firm overseas market, keeping physical traders on the sidelines in a seasonally lean demand period.

* At 0945 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery was 0.08 percent higher at 30,136 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold prices held firm above $1,620 an ounce in Europe as caution ahead of Greek elections this weekend, which could determine its continued membership in the euro zone currency bloc, kept buyers on the sidelines.

* "Buying is zero as prices are still high, there are sellers in the market," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain sluggish in the coming months due to a lack of weddings and festivals during the monsoon.

* Silver futures traded a tad higher.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.37 percent higher at 54,644 rupees per kg.

Following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,468 30,375

Silver .999/kg 56,724 56,875

Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

Aug gold 30,132 +19

July silver 54,633 +192 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)