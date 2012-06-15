MUMBAI, June 15 Indian gold prices were steady
on Friday as pressure from a stronger rupee was offset by a
firm overseas market, keeping physical traders on the sidelines
in a seasonally lean demand period.
* At 0945 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
was 0.08 percent higher at 30,136 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold prices held firm above $1,620 an ounce in
Europe as caution ahead of Greek elections this weekend, which
could determine its continued membership in the euro zone
currency bloc, kept buyers on the sidelines.
* "Buying is zero as prices are still high, there are
sellers in the market," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion
desk, Parker Bullion.
* Gold demand in India is likely to remain sluggish in the
coming months due to a lack of weddings and festivals during the
monsoon.
* Silver futures traded a tad higher.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.37
percent higher at 54,644 rupees per kg.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in
the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,468 30,375
Silver .999/kg 56,724 56,875
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 30,132 +19
July silver 54,633 +192
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)