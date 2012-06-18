MUMBAI, June 18 Indian gold shed more than half
a percent on Monday to trade near its lowest level in a week,
weighed by global markets, but physical traders were unwilling
to book deals awaiting further price falls.
* At 0749 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.30 percent
lower at 30,064 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
29,975 rupees during the session, a level last seen on June 13.
* Global gold fell for the first time in seven sessions as
the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone subsided after
parties backing a bailout for the country won an election,
denting the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* "Buying is slow as prices are still high... people are
waiting for correction," said Ketan Shroff, director at Pushpak
Bullion, a gold wholesaler in Mumbai.
* Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
yellow metal, is likely to remain sluggish in coming months due
to lack of weddings and festivals during the monsoon.
* Silver also edged lower following the yellow metal.
* The most-traded silver for July delivery on the
MCX was 0.33 percent lower at 54,360 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by
HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,270 30,380
Silver .999/kg 56,170 56,385
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 30,064 -90
July silver 54,363 -178
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)