MUMBAI, June 18 Indian gold shed more than half a percent on Monday to trade near its lowest level in a week, weighed by global markets, but physical traders were unwilling to book deals awaiting further price falls.

* At 0749 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.30 percent lower at 30,064 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,975 rupees during the session, a level last seen on June 13.

* Global gold fell for the first time in seven sessions as the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone subsided after parties backing a bailout for the country won an election, denting the metal's safe-haven appeal.

* "Buying is slow as prices are still high... people are waiting for correction," said Ketan Shroff, director at Pushpak Bullion, a gold wholesaler in Mumbai.

* Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, is likely to remain sluggish in coming months due to lack of weddings and festivals during the monsoon.

* Silver also edged lower following the yellow metal.

* The most-traded silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.33 percent lower at 54,360 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,270 30,380

Silver .999/kg 56,170 56,385

Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

Aug gold 30,064 -90

July silver 54,363 -178 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)