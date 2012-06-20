MUMBAI, June 20 Indian gold traded flat on Wednesday following overseas markets, but physical traders awaited a fall in prices before booking deals in a seasonally slack demand period. * At 0938 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery was 0.03 percent higher at 30,223 rupees per 10 grams. The contract shed 0.32 percent in the previous session. * Gold in overseas market was $1,617.59/1,618.40 an ounce as against $1,616.60/1,619.60 on the previous day. * A trail of disappointing data indicating sluggish U.S. economic growth has raised speculation the Federal Reserve's bond-buying scheme dubbed "Operation Twist," may last beyond its June deadline. * The onset of the rains curtails festive and wedding activity. Indian farmers, who depend on the monsoon for a good harvest, contribute to more than half the country's gold demand. * "It is still slow, we might see little bit of buying due to auspicious reasons tomorrow," said Ketan Shroff, director, Pushpak Bullion. * Gurupushyamrit, considered an auspicious day for new ventures, falls on Thursday. * Silver futures also traded flat following the yellow metal. * The most-traded silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.01 percent lower at 54,457 rupees per kg. At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Tuesday ================================================= Gold .999/10 grams 30,440 30,643 Silver .999/kg 56,307 56,951 At 3:10 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ================================================= Aug gold 30,227 +13 July silver 54,470 +5 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)