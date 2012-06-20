MUMBAI, June 20 Indian gold traded flat on
Wednesday following overseas markets, but physical traders
awaited a fall in prices before booking deals in a seasonally
slack demand period.
* At 0938 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
was 0.03 percent higher at 30,223 rupees per 10 grams.
The contract shed 0.32 percent in the previous session.
* Gold in overseas market was $1,617.59/1,618.40 an
ounce as against $1,616.60/1,619.60 on the previous day.
* A trail of disappointing data indicating sluggish U.S.
economic growth has raised speculation the Federal Reserve's
bond-buying scheme dubbed "Operation Twist," may last beyond its
June deadline.
* The onset of the rains curtails festive and wedding
activity. Indian farmers, who depend on the monsoon for a good
harvest, contribute to more than half the country's gold demand.
* "It is still slow, we might see little bit of buying due
to auspicious reasons tomorrow," said Ketan Shroff, director,
Pushpak Bullion.
* Gurupushyamrit, considered an auspicious day for new
ventures, falls on Thursday.
* Silver futures also traded flat following the yellow
metal.
* The most-traded silver for July delivery on the
MCX was 0.01 percent lower at 54,457 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by
HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,440 30,643
Silver .999/kg 56,307 56,951
At 3:10 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 30,227 +13
July silver 54,470 +5
