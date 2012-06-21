MUMBAI, June 21 Physical gold traders in India,
the world's biggest buyer, kept to the sidelines on Thursday
seeking bigger falls in prices to book deals, even as the yellow
metal fell more than half a percent.
* At 0930 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.66 percent
lower at 30,089 rupees per 10 grams.
* Global gold slipped for a third straight day after the
U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of launching another round of
quantitative easing to stimulate the economy.
* The rupee, which fell to a record low, kept the downside
in prices limited.
* The onset of the rains curtails festive and wedding
activity. Indian farmers, who depend on the monsoon for a good
harvest, contribute to more than half the country's gold demand.
* "There is no buying, we are sitting idle... the auspicious
time for buying starts after 3 p.m.," said Kumar Jain,
vice-president of Mumbai Jewellers Association.
* Gurupushyamrit, considered an auspicious day for new
ventures, falls on Thursday.
At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by
HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,418 30,426
Silver .999/kg 55,938 56,314
At 3:00 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Aug gold 30,088 -201
July silver 53,950 -620
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)