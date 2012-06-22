MUMBAI, June 22 Indian gold recovered from its
lowest level in over a week after the rupee touched a new low on
Friday, d riving away physical traders on a day the government
retained its normal monsoon forecast, vital to rural demand.
* At 0850 GMT, the most-traded gold contract was
trading at 29,965 rupees per 10 grams, up from the previous
session's low of 29,815 rupees.
* "Activity is still dull despite yesterday's fall because
of the constant fall in the rupee," said a dealer with a private
bank in Mumbai.
* The Indian rupee weakened beyond the psychologically
important 57-per-dollar mark on Friday, hitting a record low for
a second consecutive session.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* India's monsoon rains are still expected to be average in
2012, allaying concerns over farm output triggered by sparse
rainfall in the last few weeks.
* Rural areas, which contribute to over 60 percent of gold
demand, are dependent on monsoon rains to spur agricultural
production and disposable incomes.
* The onset of the rains curtail festive and wedding
activity.
* Silver followed a similar trend.
* Silver for July on the MCX was 0.28 percent higher
at 53,045 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by
HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,185 30,328
Silver .999/kg 54,450 55,720
At 2:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,965 +122
July silver 53,045 +147
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)