MUMBAI, June 22 Indian gold recovered from its lowest level in over a week after the rupee touched a new low on Friday, d riving away physical traders on a day the government retained its normal monsoon forecast, vital to rural demand. * At 0850 GMT, the most-traded gold contract was trading at 29,965 rupees per 10 grams, up from the previous session's low of 29,815 rupees. * "Activity is still dull despite yesterday's fall because of the constant fall in the rupee," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai. * The Indian rupee weakened beyond the psychologically important 57-per-dollar mark on Friday, hitting a record low for a second consecutive session. * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * India's monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, allaying concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks. * Rural areas, which contribute to over 60 percent of gold demand, are dependent on monsoon rains to spur agricultural production and disposable incomes. * The onset of the rains curtail festive and wedding activity. * Silver followed a similar trend. * Silver for July on the MCX was 0.28 percent higher at 53,045 rupees per kg. At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,185 30,328 Silver .999/kg 54,450 55,720 At 2:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Aug gold 29,965 +122 July silver 53,045 +147 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)