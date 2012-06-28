MUMBAI, June 28 Gold traders in India were hesitant to place deals in a slack demand period even as prices edged lower weighed by a stronger rupee and weak overseas markets.

* At 0949 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.41 percent lower at 29,874 rupees per 10 grams.

* Indian rupee, which traded firm on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* COMEX gold for August delivery was down 0.51 percent lower at $1,570.3 an ounce.

* Traders in India are waiting for monsoon rains to pick up, which is vital to farm productivity and profits. Rural areas contribute to about 60 percent of gold imports.

* "Fresh imports are not happening as prices are still near 30,000 rupees," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka Group, a gold wholesaler in Delhi.

* However, there could be a pick up in imports in the second half of the year, if record prices ease but annual volumes will still fall about 30 percent after a tax hike, which could crimp demand until 2014, the Bombay Bullion Association head said.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were again below average last week and failed to cover as much of the country as they should have, the weather office said.

* Silver also followed the yellow metal.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.28 percent lower at 52,620 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

==========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,130 30,144

Silver .999/kg 54,440 54,386

At 3:07 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Aug gold 29,878 -119

July silver 52,585 -187 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)