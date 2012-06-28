MUMBAI, June 28 Gold traders in India were
hesitant to place deals in a slack demand period even as prices
edged lower weighed by a stronger rupee and weak overseas
markets.
* At 0949 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.41 percent
lower at 29,874 rupees per 10 grams.
* Indian rupee, which traded firm on Thursday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* COMEX gold for August delivery was down 0.51
percent lower at $1,570.3 an ounce.
* Traders in India are waiting for monsoon rains to pick up,
which is vital to farm productivity and profits. Rural areas
contribute to about 60 percent of gold imports.
* "Fresh imports are not happening as prices are still near
30,000 rupees," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka
Group, a gold wholesaler in Delhi.
* However, there could be a pick up in imports in the second
half of the year, if record prices ease but annual volumes will
still fall about 30 percent after a tax hike, which could crimp
demand until 2014, the Bombay Bullion Association head said.
* India's crucial monsoon rains were again below average
last week and failed to cover as much of the country as they
should have, the weather office said.
* Silver also followed the yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.28
percent lower at 52,620 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by
HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,130 30,144
Silver .999/kg 54,440 54,386
At 3:07 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,878 -119
July silver 52,585 -187
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)