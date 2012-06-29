MUMBAI, June 29 Indian gold prices extended
losses on Friday, hitting its lowest level in nearly two weeks,
weighed by a firm rupee, triggering bargain hunting from
physical traders as price levels were attractive. Supply of
recycled gold slowed.
* At 0848 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent
lower at 29,602 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
29,583 rupees, a level last seen on June 11.
* Traders in India are waiting for monsoon rains to pick up,
which is vital to farm productivity and profits. Rural areas
contribute to about 60 percent of gold imports.
* "There was demand yesterday evening because of correction.
If prices are maintained at these level, we can see some
buying," said Ketan Shroff, director with Pushpak Bullion.
* There could be a pick up in imports in the second half of
the year, if record prices ease but annual volumes will still
fall about 30 percent after a tax hike, which could crimp demand
until 2014, the Bombay Bullion Association head said.
* India's crucial monsoon rains were again below average
last week and failed to cover as much of the country as they
should have, the weather office said.
* Silver, an industrial metal, following positive trend in
copper.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.68
percent higher at 52,108 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by
Punjab National Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,725 30,145
Silver .999/kg 51,647 52,212
At 1:54 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,614 -38
July silver 52,117 +361
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)