MUMBAI, July 4 Gold prices in India, one of the world's leading consumers, edged higher on Wednesday on a weak rupee, keeping demand muted as there wasn't any festival in the short-term to lure buyers.

* The most-active gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.31 percent at 29,563 rupees per 10 grams by 6 p.m.

* The rupee, which closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* International gold held near two-week highs on Wednesday and was set for its second successive weekly gain, thanks to a modest decline in the dollar that may sharpen investor appetite for the metal.

* "Buyers are not comfortable with the current price. Jewellers, investors all are waiting for correction," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.

"And no one is in a hurry. The wedding season is almost over. There is no festival in the short term."

* Poor rainfall in most parts of the country is also weighing on sentiments as monsoon rains are vital to incomes in rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of gold imports, dealers said.

* At 4:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday =========================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,680 29,626

Silver .999/kg 54,415 54,214

At 4:19 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=====================================================

Aug gold 29,563 +90

July silver 52,502 -10 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)