MUMBAI, July 6 Demand for gold in India, one of
the world's leading consumers, improved on Friday after prices
eased, tracking a drop in the world market, though a weak rupee
limited the fall.
* The most active gold contract for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.45 percent at
29,611 rupees per 10 grams by 4:54 p.m.
* International gold prices edged down on Friday as a
stronger dollar hurt European appetite for the metal and as
investors waited for U.S. jobs data to help gauge the health of
the world's top economy.
* The rupee, which eased nearly 1 percent on
Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Since wedding season and key festivals are over, the
current demand is price sensitive. Buyers are entering in to the
market as and when prices are correcting," said a Mumbai-based
dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
"But significant improvement in demand is unlikely in
short-term as there is no major festival this month. Besides, in
rural India people are worried about monsoon rains."
* Good monsoon rains are vital to incomes in rural areas,
which contribute to 60 percent of gold imports, dealers said.
The country has so far received 30 percent lower rains than
normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June. 1.
* At 4:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,768 29,942
Silver .999/kg 54,085 54,944
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
==========================================================
Aug gold 29,734 -135
July silver 53,343 -331
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)