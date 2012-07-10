MUMBAI, July 10 Demand for gold in India, one of the world's leading consumers, marginally improved on Tuesday after prices fell to their lowest level in a week on a strong rupee.

* The most-active gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.32 percent at 29,562 rupees per 10 grams at 4:55 p.m.

* The rupee, which rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "There is a slight improvement in demand, but buyers are cautious," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.

"Jewellers are cautious. They are monitoring the monsoon's progress. Poor rainfall can affect farmers' earnings. It can hurt demand."

* Good monsoon rains are vital to incomes in rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of gold imports, dealers said. The country has so far received 25 percent lower rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.

* International spot gold rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of a drop in the U.S. dollar after top Federal Reserve policymakers warned about the fragility of the economy.

* India's gold imports could pick up in the second half of 2012 if record prices ease but annual volumes will still fall about 30 percent after a tax increase, which could crimp demand until 2014, the head of Mumbai's gold trade association said in June.

* At 4:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday ==========================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,738 29,764

Silver .999/kg 53,875 53,965

Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

==========================================================

Aug gold 29,562 -95

September silver 53,270 -274 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)