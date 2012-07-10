MUMBAI, July 10 Demand for gold in India, one of
the world's leading consumers, marginally improved on Tuesday
after prices fell to their lowest level in a week on a strong
rupee.
* The most-active gold contract for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.32 percent at
29,562 rupees per 10 grams at 4:55 p.m.
* The rupee, which rose nearly 1 percent on
Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "There is a slight improvement in demand, but buyers are
cautious," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank
dealing in bullion.
"Jewellers are cautious. They are monitoring the monsoon's
progress. Poor rainfall can affect farmers' earnings. It can
hurt demand."
* Good monsoon rains are vital to incomes in rural areas,
which contribute to 60 percent of gold imports, dealers said.
The country has so far received 25 percent lower rains than
normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.
* International spot gold rose on Tuesday, taking advantage
of a drop in the U.S. dollar after top Federal Reserve
policymakers warned about the fragility of the economy.
* India's gold imports could pick up in the second half of
2012 if record prices ease but annual volumes will still fall
about 30 percent after a tax increase, which could crimp demand
until 2014, the head of Mumbai's gold trade association said in
June.
* At 4:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
==========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,738 29,764
Silver .999/kg 53,875 53,965
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
==========================================================
Aug gold 29,562 -95
September silver 53,270 -274
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)