MUMBAI, July 11 Indian gold fell on Wednesday to
its lowest level in more than a month as it tracked overseas
leads, triggering light physical buying from traders who sought
to stock up for the upcoming festivals amid lower imports
estimates.
* The most-active gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.55 percent lower at
29,265 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,234
rupees, a level last seen on June 8.
* "Some buying is going on, but volume wise it is still
less," said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion in
Mumbai.
* A series of festivals will start in India, the world's
biggest consumer in 2011, in August and continue until December.
* Traders would also eye the progress of the monsoon rains,
which have been scant so far. Rural areas, which contribute to
60 percent of the gold demand, depend on monsoon rains for
better farm productivity, yields and profits.
* Gold imports could pick up in the second half of this year
if prices ease, but annual volumes will still fall 30 percent
after a tax hike that could crimp demand.
* Silver too edged lower following the yellow metal to hit
the lowest level in a week.
* Silver for July delivery was 0.22 percent lower at
52,530 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 52,456 rupees, a
level last seen on July 5.
* At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,400 29,738
Silver .999/kg 53,200 53,875
At 1:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,319 -109
July silver 52,715 +67
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)