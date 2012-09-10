MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian gold continued its
gaining streak to hit another peak on Monday, its seventh since
the start of the month, with importers refraining from getting
stuck with high priced stocks during the festive season.
* At 0858 GMT, the key gold for October delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck a high of 32,043
rupees per 10 grams, before trading 0.21 percent higher at
31,963 rupees.
* Global gold held steady near a 6-1/2-month high, buoyed by
expectations for the Federal Reserve to take imminent easing
action after the latest data painted a bleak picture of the U.S.
job market.
* A firmer rupee weighed on sentiment, limiting the upside
in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Physical buying remained weak. Festival season is underway
in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal.
* "There is hardly any demand as prices have suddenly
risen," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka Group, a
wholesaler in New Delhi.
* Gold imports into India are estimated to fall by as much
as 26 percent or by 200-250 tonnes in 2012.
* Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal to
hit another peak.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.53
percent higher at 64,229 rupees per kg, after hitting a record
of 64,614 rupees.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 pm, quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,200 31,579
Silver .999/kg 65,575 62,725
At 2:29 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,966 +70
Dec silver 64,263 +373
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)